SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 181,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,718. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

