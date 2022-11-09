SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Reduced by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,123. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.