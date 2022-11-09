Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.10 million-$24.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.84 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of Spire Global stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 193,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 33.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

