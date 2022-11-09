Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading 7.7% Higher

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60. 25,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 613,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Sprout Social Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,671,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,041 shares of company stock worth $4,023,954 in the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

