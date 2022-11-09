Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 12.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFM traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. 130,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,844. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.