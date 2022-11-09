Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.36 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of SFM stock traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. 169,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 83,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

