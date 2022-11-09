Square Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $184.95 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Square Token has a market cap of $184.95 million and $46.16 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded up 93.2% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $89.42 or 0.00501676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 89.520863 USD and is down -9.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $46,405,506.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

