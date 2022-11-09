Square Token (SQUA) One Day Volume Tops $26.92 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Square Token has a total market cap of $147.85 million and $26.92 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar. One Square Token token can now be purchased for approximately $71.49 or 0.00455020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 89.520863 USD and is down -9.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $46,405,506.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

