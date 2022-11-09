Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.54.
Squarespace Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE SQSP opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $48.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth $2,466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $2,366,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Squarespace (SQSP)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.