Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.54.

NYSE SQSP opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $48.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth $2,466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $2,366,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

