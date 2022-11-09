Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Price Up 7.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Squarespace traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 9,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 374,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $1,385,377.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 452,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,377.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,389. 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

