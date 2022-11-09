SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading Up 2.4%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.68. 41,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 94,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dawson James cut their target price on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th.

SRAX Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRAX

SRAX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in SRAX by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,426,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 1,258,976 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SRAX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

