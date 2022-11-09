SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading Up 2.4%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.68. 41,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 94,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Separately, Dawson James cut their target price on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.54.
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
