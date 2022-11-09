Stabilus (ETR:STM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €57.55 ($57.55) and last traded at €57.20 ($57.20). Approximately 34,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.70 ($54.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.16 and its 200-day moving average is €51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

