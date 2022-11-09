Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.04

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAFGet Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.04 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 39.10 ($0.45). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 85,930 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £64.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,947.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($8,981.00). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,646 shares of company stock worth $3,331,716.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

