Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,173 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,571,621. The stock has a market cap of $275.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.