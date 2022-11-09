Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,317 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,797. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,163 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,766 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

