Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,260 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.08. 65,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

