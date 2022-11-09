Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. Barclays downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

DSGX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. 2,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,314. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

