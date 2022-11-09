Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

