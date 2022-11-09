Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA traded down $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,327. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $118.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

