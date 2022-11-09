Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,549 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,423 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 71,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

