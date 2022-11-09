Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 7,052 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ziff Davis worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZD. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

