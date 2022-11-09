Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 8,288 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,090,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,941,000 after buying an additional 59,546 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,773,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after buying an additional 1,063,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after buying an additional 496,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,618,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,363,000 after buying an additional 486,339 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,618,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 477,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,191 shares of company stock worth $271,213. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. 21,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,709. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

