Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.45.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 62,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,473. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

