Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.33. The company had a trading volume of 115,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,773. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.