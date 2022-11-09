Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Schrödinger at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 123.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 176.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 457,004 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDGR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. 4,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,457. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SDGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

