Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $240,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.92. 12,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,987. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.