Starname (IOV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $888,915.32

Starname (IOV) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a total market capitalization of $888,915.32 and approximately $962.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starname has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00551125 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,821.08 or 0.28707231 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars.

