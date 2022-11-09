State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $37,626,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 664.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $37,966,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,778,000 after buying an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $286.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

