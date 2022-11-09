State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,200 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.18.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $299.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

