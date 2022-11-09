State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in ResMed by 12.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in ResMed by 10.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ResMed by 15.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,634 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $213.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $275.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average is $217.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

