State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,669 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Block were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Block by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 23.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $241.50.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock worth $22,015,444. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.