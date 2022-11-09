State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 4,900 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

