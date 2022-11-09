State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 26.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $423.12 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $409.55 and its 200-day moving average is $399.74. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.24.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

