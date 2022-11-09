State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after buying an additional 514,497 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 114.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207,082 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

