State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

