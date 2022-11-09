Status (SNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.16 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $76.79 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,968.56 or 1.00021126 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008732 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00040896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023390 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00233994 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02463907 USD and is down -9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $11,834,898.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

