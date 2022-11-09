Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 782,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,742 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Steelcase Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCS traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,193. The stock has a market cap of $863.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.38. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.72%.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.