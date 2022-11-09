Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STER. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,252 shares of company stock valued at $185,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sterling Check by 45.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $1,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Stories

