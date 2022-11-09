StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Performance
FCAP stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.
First Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
