StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital Stock Performance

FCAP stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.24% of First Capital worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

