StockNews.com Downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.26.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.