StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 26.1 %
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.60. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
