StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

