StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

