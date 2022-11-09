StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
