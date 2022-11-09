StockNews.com Lowers Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ NRIM opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.