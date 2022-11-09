StockNews.com Lowers Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3,765.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

