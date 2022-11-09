Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.37. Stratasys shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 755 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $772.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 314,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,729,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

