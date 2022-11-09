Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.10 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. Stratis has a market cap of $60.05 million and $12.10 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.70 or 0.07036652 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002033 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00081229 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00030644 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00061416 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000511 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001692 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012847 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00023007 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000286 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,870,311 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.