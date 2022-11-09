Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.10 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. Stratis has a market cap of $60.05 million and $12.10 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.70 or 0.07036652 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00030644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00023007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,870,311 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

