Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

