Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lifted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 333.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $53,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.11. 31,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,074. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.21. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

