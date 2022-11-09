Substratum (SUB) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $272,635.23 and approximately $100.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,484.46 or 0.99983763 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008996 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00041549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 88.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00229000 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00077054 USD and is up 10.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $95.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.