Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

SHO stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

